ఫౌండేషన్ కోసం వేలం: కోహ్లీ జెర్సీకి రూ. 3.25 లక్షలు

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

It's a pleasure to have gifted something of importance and a lasting memory @SAfridiOfficial God bless you with everything in life See you 😊

Thank you to you and the entire Indian team for a wonderful farewell gift @imVkohli . Respect superstar, hope to see you soon 😊 pic.twitter.com/DGz8aMs1Xv

English summary

A signed jersey of Virat Kohli was auctioned on Monday and the money raised will be donated to former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi’s charity going by the name of Shahid Afridi Foundation.