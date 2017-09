నాలుగో వన్డే: మరో రికార్డు బద్దలు కొట్టిన విరాట్ కోహ్లీ

Cricket

India skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday surpassed Sri Lanka’s Sanath Jayasuriya by hammering 29th ODI century in the fourth of the five-match series. Before his century, Kohli shared the third spot with Jayasuriya. Currently, Sachin Tendulkar tops the list with 49 hundreds in the limited overs format.