'సాప్ట్' గా తిరస్కరించాడు: కోట్లిస్తామన్నా వద్దన్న కోహ్లీ

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

MUST WATCH: What goes into the making of captain @imVkohli 's well sculpt body? Find out here: https://t.co/xfZGE4Iyge #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/2RgxxwOAr8

English summary

India skipper Virat Kohli, who has been making the headlines for all the right reasons as his bat does the talking for him, once again grabbed eyeballs by making a move that can inspire a generation.