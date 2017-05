కోచ్ రేసు: కుంబ్లేకి పోటీగా సెహ్వాగ్, దరఖాస్తుపై ఎమన్నాడో తెలుసా?

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

Story first published: Monday, May 29, 2017, 12:01 [IST]

If reports are to be believed, legendary India opener Virender Sehwag has been asked to apply for the post of India coach and is expected to challenge current head coach Anil Kumble for the role, whose tenure expires following the end of Champions Trophy 2017 on June 18.