కొత్త కోచ్ పదవికి అప్లికేషన్: సెహ్వాగ్ రెజ్యూమ్ చూసి బిత్తరపోయిన బీసీసీఐ

Tuesday, June 6, 2017

Virender Sehwag had sent in a two-line application for the job of India coach before he was persuaded to submit a full resume by the Indian cricket board. His application just said that he is a ‘mentor and a coach of Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League and has played with all these (Indian) boys before’.