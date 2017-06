కొత్త కోచ్: అనూహ్యంగా రేసులోకి సెహ్వాగ్, మొత్తం ఆరుగురు

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

Story first published: Thursday, June 1, 2017, 19:55 [IST]

Virender Sehwag is one of the candidates in the fray to take up Team India's coaching job, it has emerged today (June 1). The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had invited applications for the position of head coach of Team India. The last date was yesterday (May 31) and the Board has received 6 applications, according to "ANI".