టీమిండియా మాజీ ఓపెనర్ వీరేంద్ర సెహ్వాగ్ మేజర్‌ నితిన్‌ గొగోయ్‌కు ట్విట్టర్‌లో అభినందనలు తెలిపాడు.

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

Congratulations Major Nitin Gogoi for the medal of commendation. Great effort in safely rescuing our soldiers & many other wonderful duties

Story first published: Wednesday, May 24, 2017, 9:50 [IST]

English summary

Former India opener Virender Sehwag on Monday had a special message for Major Leetul Gogoi, who was awarded COAS Commendation Card for sustained efforts in counter-insurgency operations.