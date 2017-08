నాలో దాగున్న సీక్రెట్ బ్యాటింగ్‌ పాట్నర్ ఆయనే: సెహ్వాగ్

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

English summary

Former India opener Virender Sehwag on Friday (August 4) paid tribute to late playback singer Kishore Kumar on his 88th birth anniversary. The 'Nawab of Najafgarh' who has developed a knack to wish or remember people in a unique style on their birthdays has always been a huge fan of the legendary singer, music composer and actor.