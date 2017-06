Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

Tuesday, June 27, 2017, 15:07 [IST]

Chinese mobile manufacturing giant VIVO on Tuesday (June 27) retained the title sponsorship for cash-rich Indian Premier League for another five years by bidding to pay Rs 2,199 crore.