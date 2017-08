Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

I grew up watching my heroes play right before my eyes,now this generation will be able to do the same InshAllah #CricketIsComingBackHome

English summary

International cricket is set for a return to Pakistan with the West Indies agreeing to play a Twenty20 International series in November. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday confirmed tours by the Sri Lankan and West Indies teams from September, besides a series of T20 matches against a World XI side in Lahore.