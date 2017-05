ఫ్యాన్స్ ఆశ్చర్యం: వింతగా పంత్ రనౌట్ అయ్యాడిలా! (వీడియో)

ఐపీఎల్‌లో భాగంగా గుజరాత్ లయన్స్, ఢిల్లీ డేర్ డెవిల్స్ జట్ల మధ్య జరిగిన మ్యాచ్‌లో ఢిల్లీ యువ క్రికెటర్ రిషబ్ పంత్‌కు వింత అనుభవం ఎదురైంది.

#GLvDD #Rishabhpant wicket tells why u need experienced plyrs such as #MSDhoni in big tournaments.. need a bit of exposure first....

When you're​ scared at the sight of a cat and accidentally step on the tail of a dog. That's what happened with #Rishabhpant today #GLVDD 😂😂

What an embarrassing dismissal that for Pant. Too occupied with his injury.

English summary

Sadly, he got out at a wrong time and in a wrong way; his run-out was very unfortunate & shocked his fans. When Rishabh Pant smashed a 4 on the very 1st ball, the team’s confidence was boosted.