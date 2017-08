Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

What a win! Shakib & Tamim bhai were phenomenal! Special thanks to the crowds. BTW, Celebration is going on! 😉 pic.twitter.com/bgTY8upoxQ

English summary

Bangladesh inflicted pain on Australia with a first Test win over the tourists and celebrated by hammering their bats against the treatment table before getting a visit from the Prime Minister. Shakib Al Hasan took 10 wickets in the match as Australia collapsed from 158-2 to 244 all out in Mirpur on day four, losing by 20 runs.