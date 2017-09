Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

💍 Love at Lord's! First ☔️ then @jimmy9 's 500th Test wicket and now a proposal. #ENGvWI #LoveLords is living up to its name! pic.twitter.com/1qbXDQ7woz

English summary

It was a match to remember for England pacer James Anderson, who picked up his 500th Test wicket in the recently-concluded third Test against West Indies at Lord’s Cricket Ground. Not only did England win the match by nine wickets and seal the series, but also Anderson finished his second innings spell with seven wickets for 42 runs from 20.1 overs.