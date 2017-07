కౌర్ సెంచరీ జోష్ పెంచింది: మైదానంలోనే స్టెప్పులేసిన మిథాలీ(వీడియో)

Cricket

Mittapalli Srinivas

While @ImHarmanpreet was entertaining us on the field at Derby yesterday, @vedakmurthy08 & @M_Raj03 were entertaining us off it! #WWC17 pic.twitter.com/lWQh767cfJ

English summary

The normally serious Indian women's team captain Mithali Raj and team-mate Veda Krishnamurthy were obviously in a great frame of mind during the ICC Women's World Cup semi-final against Australia on Wednesday.