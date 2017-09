సెప్టెంబర్ 9: సచిన్ టెండూల్కర్ జీవితంలో ఎంతో ప్రత్యేకం

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

Today in 1994 at Colombo: Sachin Tendulkar made his maiden ODI 100- 110 v Aus in 79th match & 76 inns His ODI record then: 2126 runs, 50s:17 pic.twitter.com/iwUSb0ANZx

Time flies but memories last forever! Thank you @ICC and @Sachinist for this sweet gesture 🙏 https://t.co/wBzuCQM2gt

#OnThisDay in 1994, @sachin_rt scored the first of his 49 ODI centuries - amazingly in his 78th match! He made 110 v Australia in Colombo. pic.twitter.com/AT5tuKYP7c

Maiden ODI Hundred #OnThisDAy in 1994, @sachin_rt scored his maiden ODI Hundred in his 78th ODI. @bbctms ' legend @blowersh behind the mic. pic.twitter.com/MhD8Y90FHJ

English summary

The Master Blaster went on to became a giant of the game but it wasn't until September 9, 1994 that Sachin Tendulkar, five years after making his ODI debut, scored his first hundred in limited overs cricket for India.