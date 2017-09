Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

Legendary West Indies batsman Brian Lara on Tuesday admitted the Caribbean regional cricket outfit during the 1990s did not always play in the right spirit of the game despite dominating world cricket at that point. While delivering the MCC Spirt of Cricket Cowdrey lecture at Lord's, Lara urged top sides "to ensure that the integrity of the game is upheld".