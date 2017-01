టెస్టులు, వ‌న్డేలు, టీ20లకు కెప్టెన్‌గా ఉన్న ధోని అనేక విజయాలను అందుకున్నాడు. ఈ క్రమంలో ధోని ఓ అరుదైన ఘనతను సాధించాడు.

Did you know, @msdhoni is the only man to win all 3 of the ICC Cricket World Cup, ICC World Twenty20, and ICC Champions Trophy as captain! pic.twitter.com/pfRdWH4xfk

English summary

MS Dhoni is the only captain till date in international cricket, who has won all tournaments organised by the International Cricket Council (ICC). Dhoni, who was heralded as the Indian captain right before the ICC T20 Cricket World Cup 2007, began his captaincy tenure with one of the most memorable wins of his chequered career.