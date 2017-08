Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

English summary

At a time when members of Indian women's cricket team should be showered with gifts and prizes for their stupendous show in recently concluded ICC Women's World Cup, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has failed to send the name of skipper Mithali Raj for the prestigious Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award in time.