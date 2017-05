One of the pitfalls of your birthday falling during the IPL... Another great win tonight, Tripathi is a superstar in the making!! Also, put my shirt out to dry with @stokesy after the bowling innings, and grabbed the wrong one before I went out to bat, much to the ire of the match referee 😳😂

