కోహ్లీ లేని టెస్టు జట్టు: ఎందుకో వివరణ ఇచ్చిన ఐసీసీ

ఈ ఏడాది టెస్టుల్లో అద్భుతంగా రాణించిన విరాట్ కోహ్లీకి ఐసీసీ ప్రకటించిన అత్యుత్తమ టెస్టు జట్టులో చోటుదక్కకపోవడం అందరినీ ఆశ్చర్యానికి గురి చేసింది. ఈ ఏడాది 12 టెస్టులాడిన కోహ్లీ 1215 ప‌రుగులు చేశాడు.

Virat Kohli scored 1215 runs in 2016 still not got place in ICC Test team. This is how people treat a general category student.

So number 1 test ranked batsman Steven Smith is 12th man and 2nd ranked Virat Kohli is not even in test team of the year #ICCAwards

As Captain: Most Test wins in 2016: V Kohli Most Test loss in 2016: A Cook But Cook is Captain for ICC Team of the year! 😏

No Virat Kohli, and failed captain Alistair Cook as captain? This ICC team can be beaten by a good Ranji team pic.twitter.com/8LhFSLF4j3

English summary

As the International Cricket Council (ICC) today (December 22) announced its Test team of the year, there was one name missing - Virat Kohli. This led to many questioning the process but the game's global body is right in not picking the Indian captain.