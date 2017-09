Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

English summary

India captain Virat Kohli will like to "play for another 10 years" if he is able to train as hard as he is at this point of time in his career. Kohli, who will turn 29 in less than two months time, on Friday spoke about how players at times don't realise where to stop as far as training is concerned.