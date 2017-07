పూనమ్ రౌత్ అవుట్: ఆ నిర్ణయమే భారత్ కొంప ముంచింది

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

It was a case of so near yet so far for the Indian women's team as they lost the ICC Women's World Cup final to England from a winning position at the Lord's Cricket Ground on Sunday. After restricting England to 228/7 in 50 overs, India were cruising along in the championship match with Punam Raut and Harmanpreet Kaur both slamming half-centuries.