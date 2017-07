అరుదైన గౌరవం: లార్డ్స్‌ మ్యూజియంలో మిథాలీ, ఝలన్ జెర్సీలు

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

English summary

In a heart warming gesture, senior India players Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami have donated their signed match-jerseys to the Lord's museum before bidding adieu to England shores.