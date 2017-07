ఢిల్లీలో రూ.50 లక్షల చెక్కులను అందుకున్న మిథాలీ సేన

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

It was great meeting & interacting with Warriors of Indian Women's Cricket Team who won the hearts of 1.25 billion Indians & inspired youth. pic.twitter.com/vxZ5DKKEAe

7/ MR @sureshpprabhu "I am very happy & proud like a father on this excellent performance of the players of Women Cricket team" #WomenInBlue pic.twitter.com/94QN3s951F

English summary

Sports Minister Vijay Goel today (July 27) felicitated the Indian women's cricket team for its spectacular performance in the ICC World Cup, saying this will inspire the country's youth to take up sports as a career option.