Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

English summary

India's wicketkeeper in the longest format Wriddhiman Saha wants to give a competition to the present glovesman Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who at present has firmly occupied the slot in the ODIs. Saha has revealed that he has not given up on his dreams of making it to the limited overs squad and he's pushing hard to play in the 2019 ICC World Cup.