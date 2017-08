స్వీప్ షాట్ ఆడటం ఆయన దగ్గర నుంచే నేర్చుకున్నా: డివిలియర్స్

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

“I just make sure I get as low as possible (to play the sweep). I don’t like the ball to beat me under the bottom of my bat while I am sweeping. So, I always try and sweep it like a broom; I learnt that from Younis Khan, the Pakistani batsman,” AB de Villiers had famously credited Younis Khan for perfecting the sweep shot.