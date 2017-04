పాక్ తరుపున తొలి క్రికెటర్: యూనిస్ ఖాన్ అరుదైన ఘనత

పాకిస్థాన్ వెటరన్ క్రికెటర్ యూనిస్ ఖాన్ అరుదైన ఘనత సాధించాడు. టెస్టు క్రికెట్‌లో పదివేల పరుగులు చేసిన మైలురాయిని దాటాడు.

What an incredible achievement Younis khan. So proud of you & happy to be part of your special moment! #10000 Runs pic.twitter.com/MGNq0tXgoG

It is his courage, determination & ability to score against quality bowling in difficult conditions that has led to this achievement. https://t.co/MawiDnER5T

Younis is a superstar! He has been a great player, a lovely man and someone I always enjoyed playing against. I wish him the best. https://t.co/xAeZdxo6Tb

Congratulations to Younis Khan! 👏 He becomes the 13th player and the first from Pakistan to reach the milestone of 10,000 Test runs! pic.twitter.com/9VYZfKzKjA

ICYMI: Younis Khan became the first from Pakistan to the 10,000-run mark in Test cricket https://t.co/k2WTLw8m8q #Younis10k #YK10K #WIvPAK pic.twitter.com/IVHiumD6CO

English summary

Veteran cricketer Younis Khan has become the first Pakistani batsman in Test cricket to complete 10,000 runs when he reached 23 on the third day of the first Test against West Indies here at the Sabina Park on Sunday.