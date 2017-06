ఛాంపియన్స్ ట్రోఫీకి సంబంధించి కంప్లీట్ గైడ్:ఫేవరేట్ జట్లు ఇవే

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

1998 - South Africa (Hosts - Bangladesh, Runner-up - West Indies) - 9 teams participated 2000 - New Zealand (Hosts - Kenya, Runner-up - India) - 11 teams participated 2002 - India and Sri Lanka joint winners after the final was washed out twice (including reserve day) (Hosts - Sri Lanka) - 12 teams participated 2004 - West Indies (Hosts - England, Runner-up - England) - 12 teams participated 2006 - Australia (Hosts - India, Runner-up - West Indies) - 10 teams participated 2009 - Australia (Hosts - South Africa, Runner-up - New Zealand) - 8 teams participated 2013 - India (Hosts - England, Runner-up - England) - 8 teams participated

Story first published: Thursday, June 1, 2017, 13:55 [IST]

The ICC Champions Trophy 2017 will get under way today (June 1) with hosts England facing Bangladesh at The Oval, London. Champions Trophy, previously known as ICC Knockout, features top 8 teams in the world. India are the holders, having won in 2013.