సీటీ ఓపెన్‌: సంచలనం సృష్టించిన యుకి బాంబ్రి

India's @yukibhambri has reached the quarters of @CitiOpen with comeback win over Guido Pella. 1st ever quarters on @ATPWorldTour for Yuki pic.twitter.com/VNIO5mBYXr

Yuki Bhambri seems to be unstoppable in Washington. The Indian, ranked No 200 in the world, overcame odds once again to beat Guido Pella of Argentina 6-7(5), 6-3, 6-1 and enter the quarterfinals of the ATP Citi Open on Thursday.