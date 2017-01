ధోని కెప్టెన్ కాదు కాబట్టే యువీకి చోటు: తండ్రి యోగిరాజ్ సంచలనం

భారత జట్టులో యువరాజ్ పునరాగమన చేసినా తండ్రి యోగిరాజ్ సింగ్ మాత్రం సంతోషంగా లేడని తెలుస్తోంది.

English summary

Yuvraj Singh may have been recalled to the India ODI set up, but father Yograj Singh still isn't happy. Yograj, who has hit out at former India captain MS Dhoni on numerous occasions in the past, once again took on the wicketkeeper-batsman as Yuvraj made the cut for India's ODI series against England.