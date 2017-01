ధోని అహంకారం ఇక బద్దలవుతుంది.. అతనో రావణ్ : యువీ తండ్రి

యువరాజ్ క్రికెట్ కెరీర్ గాడి తప్పడానికి ధోనియే కారణమని మరోసారి విరుచుకుపడ్డాడు.

English summary

“Let's be honest, did I or did I not predict this two years back? If you go back to any of my interviews, I've clearly established that he doesn't like Yuvraj and that there is internal politics within the team. I myself have played for India and I know how these things happen,” Yograj said in an interview to Sportskeeda.