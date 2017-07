డారెన్ బ్రావోకి యువరాజ్ అరుదైన బహుమతి

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

Story first published: Tuesday, July 4, 2017, 17:45 [IST]

An upbeat Indian team’s dominance in the Caribbean Island stuttered in the 4th of the 5 ODIs against the West Indies, which they lost by 11 runs. While Jason Holder was at his devastating best with the ball, nobody from India’s famed batting line-up could get going, except MS Dhoni, who scored a half century but utilised as many as 108 balls to get there.