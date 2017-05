Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

Saturday, May 27, 2017, 14:45 [IST]

English summary

Yuvraj Singh misses practice session at Lords ahead of ICC Champions Trophy. In a 2 hour long session at nets, all the members of the India team sweat out but Yuvraj Singh. Yuvraj Singh was nowhere to be seen and so, the questions of his fitness and health arose. As per the reports, Yuvraj Singh missed the important practice session because of fever. The team management now expects him to recover soon from his illness and be back to the field.