చరిత్ర సృష్టించిన జింబాబ్వే: ఎనిమిదేళ్ల తర్వాత తొలి సిరిస్

Hamilton Masakadza is awarded Man of the Series for #SLvZim as he top scored for the visitors in their historic series victory pic.twitter.com/ySvnHunBg5

English summary

Zimbabwe today (July 10) created history as they defeated Sri Lanka by 3 wickets in the fifth and final ODI to win the series 3-2. It was Zimbabwe's first overseas ODI series win 8 years. The last time they won an ODI series away from home was in 2009 against Kenya's.