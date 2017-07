Sports

Nageshwara Rao

[PIC] Deepika talking to Jelena Djokovic at Wimbledon today😊 Her dad and sister can also been seen. (Tfs @vanedit ) pic.twitter.com/J9qI1eMWHm

'Novak Djokovic would be far happier dating Bollywood film star Deepika Padukone' - those are the words of the Serbian tennis player's alleged ex-girlfriend Natasa Bekvalac, reports Daily Mail. Natasa Bekvalac was linked to Novak Djokovic (from 2011 - 2014) while he was still dating Jelena Ristic (now his wife). Djokovic and Jelena got married in 2014.