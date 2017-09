Sports

Nageshwara Rao

Another INCREDIBLE victory for @delpotrojuan as he defeats Federer 7-5, 3-6, 7-6, 6-4 to reach the #USOpen Semifinals! pic.twitter.com/PSVGcQWICn

A massive forehand down the line winner pushed Juan Martin del Potro into the semifinals of the US Open on Thursday (September 7). The Argentine knocked out Roger Federer, whom he had beaten for his US Open title in 2009, 7-5, 3-6, 7-6, 6-4 in the quarterfinals.