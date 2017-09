యువకుడి ప్రాణాల మీదకు తెచ్చిన కబడ్డీ స్కోరు గొడవ

Sports

Nageshwara Rao

English summary

An 18-year-old was shot at by two assailants following a dispute over the score in a kabaddi match being played between two colonies in southeast Delhi's Dakshinpuri, the police said today. At 8:20 pm yesterday, a kabbadi match was being played between two teams - C block and 20 block team at a park. A dispute arose between the two sides over the score.