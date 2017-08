యుఎస్ ఓపెన్: అతి కష్టం మీద ఫెదరర్ శుభారంభం

Sports

Nageshwara Rao

Respect at the Net: Class act as always - @rogerfederer Incredibly gracious in defeat - @FTiafoe . Truly a pleasure to watch. #USOpen pic.twitter.com/MmPmcwsUok

English summary

Roger Federer played down concerns over his back injury after a hard-fought five-set win over Frances Tiafoe in the US Open first round. The Swiss great was pushed by American teenager Tiafoe on Tuesday, battling to a 4-6 6-2 6-1 1-6 6-4 victory on Arthur Ashe.