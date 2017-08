Sports

Nageshwara Rao

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

"No one's taking these types of risks. I'll take it on the chin." #ConorMcGregor Outstanding job, champ. #MayweatherMcGregor pic.twitter.com/mNWELUDikm

"He's a lot better than I thought he was." #Mayweather on #McGregor #MayweatherMcGregor pic.twitter.com/6lhKYWB4yu

English summary

Floyd Mayweather extended his perfect career record to 50 fights unbeaten by stopping Conor McGregor in the 10th round of one of the richest fights in boxing history.