పిల్లాడికి ఆటోగ్రాఫ్: గొప్ప మనసుని చాటుకున్న మెస్సీ (వీడియో)

Football

Nageshwara Rao

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

CLASS: Lionel Messi rescues a young fan from security, so he can get a picture with him. 😎🇦🇷👏 (🎥 @TyCSports ) pic.twitter.com/JGLHTRYjKz

English summary

Argentine superstar and the poster boy of Football Club Barcelona Lionel Messi has touched down in Montevideo ahead of Argentina's crucial World Cup qualifier with Uruguay.