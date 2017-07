ఘనంగా మెస్సి వివాహం: భార్యకు గాఢమైన ముద్దు (ఫోటో)

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

Story first published: Saturday, July 1, 2017, 12:02 [IST]

English summary

Argentine football star Lionel Messi has married his childhood sweetheart in his hometown Rosario. A civil ceremony for Messi, 30, and Antonella Roccuzzo, 29, was held at a luxury hotel in the city of Rosario on Friday, reports the BBC.