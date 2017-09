Football

Nageshwara Rao

I took #JuggleLikeAChamp Challenge to show my support to our Indian Team for #FIFAU17WC . I nominate @SonuSood for the challenge. pic.twitter.com/4MWTgK47fh

English summary

As the Under-17 FIFA World Cup draws closer, celebs from B-Town and sports world are coming out in support of the Under-17 Indian Football team. The latest to join the line is Sonu Sood, who took the #JuggleLikeAChamp challenge and further nominated Shah Rukh Khan to take up the challenge and support the Indian players