. @RafaelNadal advances to his 25th Major semifinal, 10th at #RolandGarros . He awaits the winner of Djokovic-Thiem. #RG17 pic.twitter.com/ZsJbJwqPpB

English summary

Record 9 times French Open winner Rafael Nadal reached the semifinal of the tournament after getting a walkover in his quarterfinal clash against compatriot Pablo Carreno Busta.