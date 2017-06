Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Mixed day for Indian fans as Sania Mirza crashed out of the French Open women's doubles in the first round while Rohan Bopanna reached the second round. Sania Mirza who teamed up with Kazakhstani Tennis player Yaroslava Shvedova lost to Australia's Daria Gavrilova and Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-7 6-1 2-6 in the first round.