క్రీడాకారిణికి చేదు అనుభవం: డ్రెస్‌ బాగోలేదని గెంటేశారు

డ్రెస్‌ బాగోలేదన్న కారణంతో 12 ఏళ్ల చెస్‌ క్రీడాకారిణిని ఆట మధ్యలో నుంచి బయటకు పంపించేశారు. దీంతో ఆ క్రీడాకారిణి టోర్నీ నుంచే వైదొలగాల్సి వచ్చింది.

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

@ZaimBenzainal @staronline Nope. There's no circumstance that a preteen dressed like that can be considered "seductive". Go wash out your mind.

@staronline The people who sexually objectified her are the problem, NOT her.

English summary

A 12-year-old girl was allegedly forced to withdraw from a chess tournament after her dress was deemed too "seductive". The minor, who hasn't been named, was due to take part in last month's 2017 National Scholastic Chess Championships in Putrajaya, Malaysia.