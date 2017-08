టాప్ లేపిన గుజరాత్: ముంబాపై అలవోక విజయం

Sports

Nageshwara Rao

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

In their first match at home, Gujarat Fortunegianst were clinical against U Mumba to thump the visitors 39-21 in Ahmedabad. Starting the contest perfectly, Gujarat took a 6-0 lead and later continued the dominance till the end of first half. They took a 14-point lead as the score read 20-6 at the stroke of half-time.