గోపీ అకాడమీలో సైనా చేరడం వెనుక అసలు కారణం ఇదీ!

Nageshwara Rao

and I am really thankful to him for agreeing to help me again . At this stage in my career I think he can help me achieve my goals .

For a while I've been thinking about moving my training base back to the Gopichand academy and I had a discussion about this with Gopi sir

English summary

Three years after arguably the biggest split in Indian badminton, Saina Nehwal is back with coach Pullela Gopichand. Tweeting her decision to move back 'home' and train in Hyderabad, Saina said on Monday that she had been considering the idea for a while and decided to go ahead with it following a discussion with Gopichand, who is also the chief national coach.