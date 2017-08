Sports

Nageshwara Rao

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

American veteran Justin Gatlin was booed after he stunned Usain Bolt to win the 100m world title in London. Gatlin, who served a doping ban between 2006-10 and won silvers behind Bolt at the last two world championships, clocked 9.92 seconds, with teammate Christian Coleman winning silver in 9.94sec.