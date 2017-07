అడుక్కుంటుంది: జర్మనీలో ఓ భారత పారా అథ్లెట్ దుస్థితి

Sports

Nageshwara Rao

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

I've instructed my Ministry to verify the facts of this epsiode and then comment on the matter. https://t.co/1jPUIEUuHw

English summary

As a para-athlete, Kanchanmala Pande knows well how to swim against the tide. But this time, she was left high and dry by India's sports authorities. Nagpur-based Kanchanmala, who is completely sightless and swims in the S11 category, had to face extreme misery during her trip to Berlin because of alleged slip-ups by the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI).