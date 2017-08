37 పతకాలు: అందులో 15 పసిడి, సెహ్వాగ్ ట్వీట్ చేస్తే తెలిసింది

Sports

Nageshwara Rao

Indian team hit a jackpot with record 37 medals (15 gold) at World dwarf games also known as 'olympics of little people' held in Toronto.🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/KTYxNzA29X

As the Indian consulate in Toronto observed Independence Day on August 15, one group of participants at the celebrations stood tall – members of the Indian contingent that had just won a record haul of medals at the World Dwarf Games in Canada last week.